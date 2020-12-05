Iran court to retry 3 sentenced to death over protests

Iran's supreme court said Saturday it will review the cases of three young men sentenced to death over links to deadly November 2019 protests after a request from their lawyers

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme court said Saturday it will review the cases of three young men sentenced to death over links to deadly November 2019 protests after a request from their lawyers.

Numerous calls had spread online after the verdict was announced, calling for a halt for executions in Iran, with the United Nations and European countries reaffirming their opposition to the death sentence.

In July, Iran's judiciary halted the death sentences against the three a week after they were upheld by a tribunal over evidence the judiciary said was found on their phones of them setting alight banks, buses and public buildings during the wave of anti-government protests.

"A request to retry the three sentenced to death over the (November) incidents was accepted," the supreme court said on its official website.

"The case will be reviewed in another tribunal," it added, without elaborating further on the decision.