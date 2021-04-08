Iran Covid cases pass two million: health ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran passed the two million mark Thursday, the health ministry announced, as the daily caseload reached a new record high

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran passed the two million mark Thursday, the health ministry announced, as the daily caseload reached a new record high.

The virus has infected 2,006,934 people in Iran and killed 63,884, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks, adding that 22,586 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.