UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Covid Death Toll Passes 70,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:37 PM

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000

The Covid-19 death toll in Iran passed 70,000 on Monday, according to health ministry figures, with a record 496 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 death toll in Iran passed 70,000 on Monday, according to health ministry figures, with a record 496 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

Iran is battling the middle East's deadliest outbreak, and is struggling amid the latest wave of the infections.

Monday's figures bring the total number of deaths to 70,070, with over 2.4 million cases.

The previous record single-day death toll was 486 in November.

Some officials have admitted actual virus numbers are likely higher than official figures.

Iran has never imposed a general lockdown on its 82 million people.

But more than 300 Iranian cities and towns, including the capital Tehran, are classified as "red", the highest rating on its coronavirus risk scale, requiring all non-essential businesses to close.

Like many other countries, the Islamic republic is hoping vaccinations will help combat the health crisis, but the rollout of its inoculation campaign, which started in early February, has progressed more slowly than authorities had wanted.

The health ministry said Monday that Iran had administered more than 824,000 jabs.

Authorities are also hoping to produce one or more domestically developed vaccines.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Middle East February November All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

1 hour ago

Ceremony held to commemorate World Immunization We ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, China can collaborate in fruit processin ..

1 minute ago

Webinar urges govt to look futuristic in its polic ..

1 minute ago

Comprehensive mechanism being followed to control ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court accepts review petitions in Justice ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.