Iran Creates Spray Against Coronavirus - State Media
Iran has unveiled its first homegrown spray against the coronavirus, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Thursday
According to the media outlet, the solution can be sprayed on a protective mask or clothes to neutralize COVID-19.
The unveiling ceremony took place at the Masih Daneshvari Hospital in northeastern Tehran.
Iran launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in February, using Russia's Sputnik V. The country is also set to receive 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the international COVAX distribution initiative and import another 25 million doses from abroad.
The middle Eastern country is also developing several domestic vaccines.