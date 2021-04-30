Iran Creates Spray Against Coronavirus - State Media

Iran has unveiled its first homegrown spray against the coronavirus, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Iran has unveiled its first homegrown spray against the coronavirus, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, the solution can be sprayed on a protective mask or clothes to neutralize COVID-19.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Masih Daneshvari Hospital in northeastern Tehran.

Iran launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in February, using Russia's Sputnik V. The country is also set to receive 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the international COVAX distribution initiative and import another 25 million doses from abroad.

The middle Eastern country is also developing several domestic vaccines.