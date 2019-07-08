UrduPoint.com
Iran Crosses 3.67 Pct Limit Of Uranium Enrichment Purity

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Iran crosses 3.67 pct limit of Uranium enrichment purity

:The spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that the Islamic republic crossed the limit of 3.67 percent, to higher level, in concentration of nuclear enrichment on Monday.

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that the Islamic republic crossed the limit of 3.67 percent, to higher level, in concentration of nuclear enrichment on Monday.

Behrooz Kamalvandi said that Iran will aim at production of 20 percent uranium enrichment in the next step if the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not help Iran benefit from the economic privileges of the deal, according to Tasnim news agency.

On Sunday, Iran announced that it has started the measures to enrich uranium beyond 3.67 purity, a limit set by the nuclear agreement for Iran's enrichment concentration.

