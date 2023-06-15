Iran, Cuba Agree to Cooperate in Technology, Health Care, Energy - Tehran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Iran and Cuba are successfully developing regional integration for the benefit of bilateral cooperation, which is focused on such areas as technology, health care and energy, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

"Iran and Cuba are pioneers of the development of regional integration that can create opportunities for each other's presence in coalitions formed on both sides of the globe. The cooperation is focused on the biotechnological, technical, medical and energy fields," Amirabdollahian said on Twitter, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the capital of Cuba, Havana, on an official visit, after traveling to Venezuela and Nicaragua as part of his three-nation tour of Latin America.

During the Iranian president's visit to Nicaragua, the leaders of the two countries signed three documents concerning joint work in the legal, economic and healthcare spheres. In Venezuela, Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company.