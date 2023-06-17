Iran, Cuba Sign Package of Bilateral Documents - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have agreed on multilateral cooperation, including in the field of IT and telecommunications, the Cuban Granma newspaper reports.

Six bilateral documents - a general program of comprehensive cooperation and five industry agreements - were signed by the two leaders on Friday following official talks in the Cuban capital of Havana, Granma said.

The parties agreed to deepen bilateral ties and expand consultations through the ministries of foreign affairs and justice ministries. Memorandums of understanding were signed between the customs of the two countries; a new agreement between the communications ministries of the two countries implies cooperation in the field of telecommunications, IT and postal services.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the capital of Cuba on an official visit, after traveling to Venezuela and Nicaragua as part of his three-nation tour of Latin America.

During the Iranian president's visit to Nicaragua, the leaders of the two countries signed three documents concerning joint work in the legal, economic and healthcare spheres. In Venezuela, Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company.