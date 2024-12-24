Iran Cyberspace Council Votes To Lift Ban On WhatsApp: State Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Iran's top council responsible for safeguarding the internet voted Tuesday to lift a ban on the popular messaging application WhatsApp, which has been subject to restrictions for over two years, state media reported
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Iran's top council responsible for safeguarding the internet voted Tuesday to lift a ban on the popular messaging application WhatsApp, which has been subject to restrictions for over two years, state media reported.
"The ban on WhatsApp and Google Play was removed by unanimous vote of the members of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace," the official IRNA news agency said.
"Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions with unanimity and consensus," Minister of Communications Sattar Hashemi said on X.
It was not immediately clear when the decision would come into force.
The move has sparked a debate in Iran, with critics of the restrictions arguing the controls were costly for the country.
"The restrictions have achieved nothing but anger and added costs to people's lives," presidential advisor Ali Rabiei said on X on Tuesday.
Others however warned against lifting the restrictions.
The reformist Shargh daily on Tuesday reported that 136 lawmakers out of the 290-member parliament sent a letter to the council saying the move would be a "gift to (Iran's) enemies".
The lawmakers called for allowing access to restricted online platforms only "if they are committed to the values of Islamic society and comply with the laws of" Iran.
Iranians have over the years grown accustomed to using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to bypass the internet restrictions.
Other popular social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube remain blocked since they were banned in 2009.
Instagram and WhatsApp were added to the list of blocked applications following nationwide protests that erupted after the September 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was arrested earlier for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women.
Hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, were killed in the subsequent months-long nationwide protests and thousands of demonstrators were arrested.
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, had vowed during campaigning to ease the long-standing internet restrictions.
pdm/mz/jsa
X
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From World
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot37 minutes ago
-
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security47 minutes ago
-
Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean13 minutes ago
-
Tense Christmas Eve in Maputo after disputed election result13 minutes ago
-
Investors swoop in to save German flying taxi startup4 minutes ago
-
Iran cyberspace council votes to lift ban on WhatsApp: state media3 minutes ago
-
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband4 hours ago
-
Russia says cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after blast, two missing4 hours ago
-
Chahar Institute, IPRI jointly hold seminar in Chengdu, China4 hours ago
-
US NGO believes missing journalist Austin Tice 'alive' in Syria6 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly rise after US tech rally6 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally7 hours ago