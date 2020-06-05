UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Daily Virus Cases Drop Back To Under 3,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:25 PM

Iran daily virus cases drop back to under 3,000

The number of daily new coronavirus cases in Iran has fallen back to under 3,000, the health ministry said Friday, a day after hitting a new peak

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of daily new coronavirus cases in Iran has fallen back to under 3,000, the health ministry said Friday, a day after hitting a new peak.

Authorities registered 2,886 new cases of infection, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said, bringing the total number to 167,156 since the start of the outbreak in February.

The Islamic republic on Thursday announced a record 3,574 daily infections, passing a high point set in March, after breaching the 3,000-mark for several days.

Jahanpour said Friday that 63 more people had died, with the official death toll now at 8,134, the highest in the middle East.

There has been some scepticism at home and abroad about Iran's official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

Authorities have been progressively lifting restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak, and life has almost returned to normal in most of the country's 31 provinces.

But the southwestern province of Khuzestan remains classified as a "red zone" -- the highest level of risk in the country, and with greater restrictions.

Seven other provinces, mainly in the south and west, are still under a "health alert", Jahanpour said, down from nine announced earlier this week.

He urged people in these areas to "follow social distancing instructions, wear a mask and avoid unnecessary travel".

The rising trajectory of infection figures since a low in early May has authorities worried, and the health ministry has stepped up a public health campaign.

Officials have also suggested the surge could be a result of wider testing, with Jahanpour saying Thursday that Iran had conducted over a million tests.

Related Topics

Iran Red Zone Died Alert Middle East February March May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

42 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

PPP to organise APC on Sunday

2 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutor General Orders Check of Dangero ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

Debris From Fregat-SB Tank Breakup Pose No Threat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.