UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran De Facto Remains At Stage 4 Of Nuclear Deal Scale-Back - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Iran De Facto Remains at Stage 4 of Nuclear Deal Scale-Back - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Iran has not de facto further reduced its commitments under the nuclear deal despite announcing Phase Five in early January, Mikhail Ulyanov, the permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, said Monday.

Iran announced on January 5 it was taking the fifth step in reducing its obligations by giving up on the limit to the number of centrifuges as specified under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"On January 5 #Iran announced decisions within 5-th phase of reductions of its commitments under #JCPOA.

However so far the #IAEA did not report any changes in the field. That means that, as of today, Tehran de-facto remains within phase 4 announced in early November," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments since the United States unilaterally quit the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. The remaining parties to the deal reaffirmed their commitment to it. However, after Iran announced Phase Five in January this year, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said they were triggering the dispute resolution mechanism for the deal.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Russia Twitter Nuclear France Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States January November 2018

Recent Stories

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

35 minutes ago

Minister lauds overwhelming performance of Pak cri ..

9 minutes ago

Book about India's False Operation to be launched ..

9 minutes ago

Security plan reviewed for Tablighi Jamaat congreg ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.