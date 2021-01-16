UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Deal Architect Among Veterans Named For Biden State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:47 PM

Iran deal architect among veterans named for Biden State Department

The lead US negotiator of the Iran nuclear accord and a battle-tested hawk on Russia were named Saturday to top posts at President-elect Joe Biden's State Department, signaling a return to normal after Donald Trump's chaotic presidency

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The lead US negotiator of the Iran nuclear accord and a battle-tested hawk on Russia were named Saturday to top posts at President-elect Joe Biden's State Department, signaling a return to normal after Donald Trump's chaotic presidency.

Wendy Sherman, who brokered the Iran accord under Barack Obama and negotiated a nuclear deal with North Korea under Bill Clinton, was named as deputy secretary of state.

Victoria Nuland, a former career diplomat best known for her robust support for Ukrainian protesters in the ouster of a Russian-aligned president, was nominated under secretary for political affairs -- the State Department's third-ranking post in charge of day-to-day US diplomacy.

Biden said that the State Department nominees "have secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory." "I am confident that they will use their diplomatic experience and skill to restore America's global and moral leadership. America is back," Biden said in a statement.

The State Department team will work under secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken, whose confirmation hearing will take place on Tuesday on the eve of Biden's inauguration.

Blinken said that the State Department team, with women and ethnic minorities in prominent positions, "looks like America." "America at its best still has a greater capacity than any other country on earth to mobilize others to meet the challenges of our time," Blinken said.

The optimism comes amid rising doubts about US leadership in Trump's waning days after his supporters ransacked the Capitol on January 6 to try to stop the ceremonial certification of Biden's victory.

Under outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch defender of Trump, the United States has aggressively challenged Iran and China, robustly backed Israel and toyed with improving ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Sherman's nomination marks another clear sign that Biden wants to return to the accord under which Iran drastically slashed its nuclear program in exchange for promises of sanctions relief.

Trump exited the deal in 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions in what many observers saw as an unsuccessful attempt to topple the Shiite clerical regime.

Related Topics

Hearing Barack Obama Exchange Israel Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear Trump Vladimir Putin Lead Sherman United States North Korea Turkish Lira January Women 2018 Moral Post Best Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Andreescu coach says he tested positive on Austral ..

1 minute ago

Zango smashes indoor triple jump world record

1 minute ago

Wild boars damage wheat crop

3 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of defamation suit against ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Pakistan by Ma ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister GB congratulates members of Nepali ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.