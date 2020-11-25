UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Decries Deadly Bombing Attack In Afghanistan's Bamyan - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Iran Decries Deadly Bombing Attack in Afghanistan's Bamyan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced on Wednesday a deadly attack in the central Afghan city of Bamyan that had left dozens of civilians killed and injured.

A twin blast rocked a market in the city, which is mostly populated by Shiite Persian-speaking Hazaras, on Tuesday.

According to latest media reports, 17 people were killed and over 50 others were injured.

"Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the Tuesday terrorist incident in the Afghan city of Bamiyan, which killed and injured dozens of civilians including innocent women and children," the press release said.

The province of Bamyan is seen as one of the safest regions in Afghanistan and attracts many tourists.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Women Market Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces program ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate ..

31 minutes ago

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

35 minutes ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

46 minutes ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.