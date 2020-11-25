MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced on Wednesday a deadly attack in the central Afghan city of Bamyan that had left dozens of civilians killed and injured.

A twin blast rocked a market in the city, which is mostly populated by Shiite Persian-speaking Hazaras, on Tuesday.

According to latest media reports, 17 people were killed and over 50 others were injured.

"Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the Tuesday terrorist incident in the Afghan city of Bamiyan, which killed and injured dozens of civilians including innocent women and children," the press release said.

The province of Bamyan is seen as one of the safest regions in Afghanistan and attracts many tourists.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack.