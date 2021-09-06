UrduPoint.com

Iran Decries Taliban Offensive In Afghanistan's Panjshir

Iran denounces the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) offensive in the Afghan province of Panjshir and calls for a peaceful resolution, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the Taliban declared that Panjshir, the only province that has not fallen under their control since their takeover of the country in August, has been fully reclaimed. The resistance has denied the claims, saying that fighting is still going on.

"News reports coming from Panjshir are worrying. The attacks last night are strongly condemned," Khatibzadeh told a briefing, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

The diplomat insisted that the conflict between the radical group and the holdout province should be resolved politically rather than militarily, calling for respect of humanitarian law and warning against a blockade of Panjshir.

He also counseled against foreign interference in Afghanistan, noting that this method has proved its failure historically.

The Taliban concluded their weeks-long offensive across Afghanistan when they entered the capital of Kabul in mid-August. As the evacuation of foreign nationals was nearing the August 31 deadline, the movement launched a military operation against Panjshir, the last pocket of resistance to the Taliban.

