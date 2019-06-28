UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Decries U.S. Sanctions As Illegal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

Iran decries U.S. sanctions as illegal

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that recent U.S. sanctions against the Islamic republic are "illegal," Tasnim news agency reported on Friday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that recent U.S. sanctions against the Islamic republic are "illegal," Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

"Their new sanctions, like previous embargoes, are ineffective ... and lack any legal basis," Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying. He said that these sanctions are "desperate" measures taken by the U.S. President Donald Trump administration.

On June 24, Trump signed an executive order targeting sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his office and those closely affiliated with him. Washington also announced that it will sanction Iran's foreign minister next week.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that the fresh U.S. sanctions targeting the country's senior officials are harmful to diplomacy as a means to settle prickly issues between Tehran and Washington.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Trump Tehran June

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

31 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

45 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

46 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

46 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.