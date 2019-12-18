UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Delays Spanish Military Chief's Flight From Kabul By Revoking ATC Approval - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Iran Delays Spanish Military Chief's Flight From Kabul by Revoking ATC Approval - Reports

Iran's aviation agency temporarily revoked clearance for a flight containing the Spanish Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Fernando Alejandre Martinez, who was returning to Spain after visiting troops in Afghanistan, Spanish media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Iran's aviation agency temporarily revoked clearance for a flight containing the Spanish Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Fernando Alejandre Martinez, who was returning to Spain after visiting troops in Afghanistan, Spanish media reported.

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Gen. Martinez had flown to Kabul on Monday to visit troops stationed in Afghanistan. Iranian authorities permitted this flight, as they were unaware that a military official was on board.

Tehran stated that they cannot allow military aircraft belonging to another country to travel through their airspace, and once made aware that the flight contained the Spanish general, revoked air traffic clearance for the return flight on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

A short-lived diplomatic conflict ensued, involving both the Spanish Ministry of Defense and Foreign Ministry. According to the newspaper, Iran delayed the general's flight for half a day. Prior to receiving approval, the Spanish military also drew up plans to re-route Gen. Martinez's flight to avoid Iranian airspace.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Iran Visit Traffic Spain Media

Recent Stories

Syria's Muallem to Attend Moscow Intergovernmental ..

2 minutes ago

Mushraff convicted for treason,not traitor; Sh Ras ..

2 minutes ago

Zakir Hussain Hockey tournament: Semi-finals line- ..

2 minutes ago

NAB opposes removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ..

17 minutes ago

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

45 minutes ago

China support int'l Chinese language education pro ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.