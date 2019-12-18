Iran's aviation agency temporarily revoked clearance for a flight containing the Spanish Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Fernando Alejandre Martinez, who was returning to Spain after visiting troops in Afghanistan, Spanish media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Iran's aviation agency temporarily revoked clearance for a flight containing the Spanish Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Fernando Alejandre Martinez, who was returning to Spain after visiting troops in Afghanistan, Spanish media reported.

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Gen. Martinez had flown to Kabul on Monday to visit troops stationed in Afghanistan. Iranian authorities permitted this flight, as they were unaware that a military official was on board.

Tehran stated that they cannot allow military aircraft belonging to another country to travel through their airspace, and once made aware that the flight contained the Spanish general, revoked air traffic clearance for the return flight on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

A short-lived diplomatic conflict ensued, involving both the Spanish Ministry of Defense and Foreign Ministry. According to the newspaper, Iran delayed the general's flight for half a day. Prior to receiving approval, the Spanish military also drew up plans to re-route Gen. Martinez's flight to avoid Iranian airspace.