Open Menu

Iran Delegates Quit COP28 Over Israel Presence

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

Iranian delegates walked out of UN climate talks in the United Arab Emirates on Friday in protest over the presence of Israeli representatives, state media reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Iranian delegates walked out of UN climate talks in the United Arab Emirates on Friday in protest over the presence of Israeli representatives, state media reported.

The Iranian side considered Israel's presence at COP28 "as contrary to the goals and guidelines of the conference and, in protest, it left the conference venue", said Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian, who headed the Iranian delegation, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

The move came only hours after a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas expired and hostilities between the two resumed in Gaza, following the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

IRNA had said late Thursday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would not take part in the talks and Mehrabian would instead attend the summit.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are under pressure to step up efforts to limit global warming at COP28, but the Israel-Hamas conflict now in its eighth week is casting a shadow over the summit.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had invited Raisi to attend COP28 during talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in June, IRNA said.

But the Iranian president had decided not to attend "due to the invitation of the Zionist regime (Israel) officials", the news agency said.

In a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian said "the presence... of Israel in this meeting deserves serious consideration" in light of its alleged "war crimes and genocide".

Related Topics

Attack Protest United Nations Israel Gaza UAE United Arab Emirates June October Media From

Recent Stories

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

2 minutes ago
 BISP largest social protection programme of Pakist ..

BISP largest social protection programme of Pakistan, says Amjad Saqib

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab CM

37 seconds ago
 Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM P ..

Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'K ..

Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'Kho Kho' championship title

9 minutes ago
Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects H ..

Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects Hindutva supporter accused of b ..

9 minutes ago
 National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIK ..

National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIKI Swabi

15 minutes ago
 HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth ..

HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth movement

15 minutes ago
 Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqada ..

Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqadar

10 minutes ago
 President directs MCB to investigate corrupt offic ..

President directs MCB to investigate corrupt officials involved in scam

10 minutes ago
 Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World