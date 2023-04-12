Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iran Delegation Visits Saudi Amid Thaw Between Regional Powers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

An Iranian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Tehran said, to pave the way for reopening diplomatic missions as the Gulf countries prepare to normalise bilateral relations

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :An Iranian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Tehran said, to pave the way for reopening diplomatic missions as the Gulf countries prepare to normalise bilateral relations.

The announcement came just days after a Saudi delegation made a similar visit to Iran's capital, following a historic meeting in China between the two governments' foreign ministers who vowed to bring stability to the region.

"In accordance with the implementation of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of diplomatic activities... the Iranian technical delegation arrived in Riyadh at midday Wednesday and was welcomed by Saudi officials," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

"The Iranian delegation will take the necessary steps to reopen the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate general in Jeddah as well as the activities of Iran's permanent representative in the (Jeddah-based) Organisation of Islamic Cooperation," he said in a statement.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran. It would be the first trip by an Iranian president to Saudi Arabia since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2012 travelled to Makkah Mukarrrmah where he attended a regional meeting.

The flurry of diplomatic activity follows last month's landmark, Chinese-brokered announcement that Iran and Saudi Arabia, would work towards resuming bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Iran China Jeddah Riyadh Visit Saudi Tehran Makkah Saudi Arabia Agreement

Recent Stories

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

12 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict se ..

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict security measures

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP ..

Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election ..

21 minutes ago
 Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancello ..

Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancellor's 55th death anniversary tom ..

7 minutes ago
 UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

7 minutes ago
 Serbian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Alleged ..

Serbian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Alleged Weapon Supplies by Belgrade t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.