TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Iran holds the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) responsible for breach of confidential information on nuclear activities sent by Tehran to the organization, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

Last week, a confidential IAEA report circulated in news media, suggesting that Iran flagged plans to scale up uranium enrichment by installing three additional cascades of advanced IR-2m centrifuges ” banned under the 2015 nuclear deal ” at an underground nuclear facility in Natanz.

"We believe that the IAEA is responsible [for leaking the data] and should account for this," Khatibzadeh at a press briefing.

According to the spokesman, there are "certain currents" within the IAEA that seek to undermine its cooperation with Iran.

This is not the first time classified IAEA data was leaked to the media. In 2016, media disseminated a report citing secret Iranian documents claiming that all the major restrictions holding Tehran back from developing a nuclear bomb would be retracted in 13 years. Another report ended up in US media in 2015, alleging that Iran and the IAEA formed a secret pact on regulations of inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities. In both cases, Iran urged the organization to ensure due protection of confidential information provided by Tehran.