Iran Demands Assurance US Will Not Pull Out Of Nuclear Deal

Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:12 PM

Iran on Monday demanded US guarantees it will never again pull out of the 2015 nuclear accord and warned Tehran will not accept any partial return to the deal

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran on Monday demanded US guarantees it will never again pull out of the 2015 nuclear accord and warned Tehran will not accept any partial return to the deal.

Washington "must guarantee that no other American government can flout the world or international law, and that what was done will never be repeated," foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh told a news conference, referring to the 2018 pullout.

Talks to restore the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers are due to resume in Vienna on November 29, after a suspension since June.

Khabtizadeh said Washington must "definitively lift the unjust and illegal sanctions they have imposed following their withdrawal from the nuclear accord".

The spokesman stressed that progress in the negotiations was contingent on the US lifting sanctions.

