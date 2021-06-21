UrduPoint.com
Iran Demands Guarantees From Biden Administration Over Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday demanded guarantees from the new US administration over the nuclear deal, an indication that the Islamic nation is still edgy about the White House after former US President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal.

"The United States once showed during the Trump era that it can arrogantly ignore the interests of other countries, so Iran wants guarantees from the current US administration," Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a briefing, as cited by Mehr.

While responding to the question on whether the current Vienna round would lead to any agreement with the new Iranian administration, the spokesman said that diplomats are "optimistic, but it is always too early to judge.

"

He also admonished the European parties in the discussions to ensure a minimum implementation of their commitments, warning that Iran will not allow negotiations to be eroded and that no agreement can be reached unless everything is agreed upon.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting the sessions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's joint commission and informal meetings in different formats, which are aimed at preserving the 2015 nuclear deal. The current round resumed on Sunday to discuss a possible return of the United States and ways to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement.

