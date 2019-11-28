Iran demands Iraqi action against 'aggressors' over consulate attack

Iran on Thursday demanded Iraq take decisive action against "aggressors" behind an arson attack by protesters on its consulate in the neighbouring country's holy city of Najaf

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran on Thursday demanded Iraq take decisive action against "aggressors" behind an arson attack by protesters on its consulate in the neighbouring country's holy city of Najaf.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, quoted by state news agency IRNA, condemned the attack and "demanded decisive, effective and responsible action... against destructive agents and aggressors".