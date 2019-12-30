Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that Tehran was not behind the attack on US troops in Iraq, which Washington retaliated with strikes in Iraq and Syria

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured on Friday.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

"We deny any sort of role or involvement on the attacks on the US military," Rabiei told the Fars news agency.