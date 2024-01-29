Iran Denies Links To Jordan Drone Strike That Killed 3 US Troops
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Iran denied US and British accusations that it supported militant groups behind a drone strike in Jordan that killed three US military personnel, Tehran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.
"These claims are made with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region," IRNA quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.
There has so far been no claim of responsibility for the strike.
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" were behind the strike on the frontier base in Jordan's northeast.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron reiterated a call for Iran "to de-escalate in the region".
Kanaani said such statements threatened "regional and international peace and stability".
US Central Command said 34 personnel were also wounded, eight of whom required evacuation.
