Iran denies role in Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's foreign ministry dismissed as "baseless" Friday US accusations it was behind twin attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman , adding Washington was trying to "sabotage diplomacy".

The US had "immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran -- (without) a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence," Foreign MinisterMohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet.

That showed it was "abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy -- including by @AbeShinzo -- and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran".