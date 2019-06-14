UrduPoint.com
Iran Denies Role In Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:57 PM

Iran denies role in Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

Iran's foreign ministry dismissed as "baseless" Friday US accusations it was behind twin attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, adding Washington was trying to "sabotage diplomacy"

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's foreign ministry dismissed as "baseless" Friday US accusations it was behind twin attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, adding Washington was trying to "sabotage diplomacy".

The US had "immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran -- (without) a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence," Foreign MinisterMohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet.

That showed it was "abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy -- including by @AbeShinzo -- and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran".

