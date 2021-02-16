UrduPoint.com
Iran Denies Role In Rocket Attack On US Forces In Iraq's Erbil

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Iran Denies Role in Rocket Attack on US Forces in Iraq's Erbil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Iran denies accusations by several Iraqi officials that it played a role in the recent rocket strike at US forces in northern Iraq, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

A dozen rockets hit the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan late on Monday, killing a civilian contractor and hurting nine other people, including a US serviceman.

A small Shiite militant group reportedly claimed the attack.

"Iran not only strongly rejects these rumors, but also flatly condemns suspicious attempts to attribute the attack to Iran," Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the ministry.

He argued that Iran views Iraq's security as key to the regional stability and "dismisses any move that would disrupt tranquility and order in this country." He urged the Iraqi government to deal with forces behind the attack.

More Stories From World

