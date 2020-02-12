Iran denies satellite programme has military dimension

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran's defence minister on Wednesday rejected US allegations that the Islamic republic's satellite programme has a military dimension, days after the failed launch of its latest satellite.

"The subject of satellite launch vehicles and satellites is a civilian matter," Defence Minister AmirHatami was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.