MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Tehran has denied Washington's accusations it is exporting missile fuel to Yemen, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Friday, citing Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Earlier in the week, the US navy said that its 5th Fleet intercepted a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman on November 8, which was allegedly smuggling lethal aid from Iran to Yemen, including more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, a powerful oxidizer commonly used to make rocket and missile fuel and explosives.

The Iranian permanent mission to the UN denied the US navy's claim that the 70-ton rocket fuel was sent by Iran to Yemen, the news agency said.

In 2014, the UN imposed a ban on the supply of weapons to Yemen's Houthi rebels, which have been in an armed conflict with the government since 2014. The arms embargo was extended for another year in February 2022.

However, Western media have reported over the years that Iran has been shipping rifles, missiles and other arms to Yemen via vessels. Tehran has repeatedly denied arming the Houthis.