UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Describes Behavior Of US Ships In Hormuz Strait As 'Unprofessional' - IRGC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

Iran Describes Behavior of US Ships in Hormuz Strait as 'Unprofessional' - IRGC

Iran considers the actions of US ships during a recent encounter in the Strait of Hormuz unprofessional, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Iran considers the actions of US ships during a recent encounter in the Strait of Hormuz unprofessional, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that US coast guard ships made dozens of warning shots due to Iranian vessels' maneuvers in the strait.

"During the patrolling of Iranian territorial waters, the IRGC navy, while keeping distance in compliance with navigation norms, were faced with the unprofessional behavior of seven US ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which included a lifting of a helicopter and firing of pointless, groundless and provocative shots," a statement read, as quoted by Iranian news outlet Sepah News.

The warning from Iranian navy made US ships change their "threatening" behavior, according to the statement.

The IRGC rejected the Pentagon's account of events, describing it as untrue.

Related Topics

Firing Iran Pentagon From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy starts ration distribution among peo ..

3 minutes ago

Corona SOPs should be followed strictly: MPA

3 minutes ago

Two LESCO employees shot dead

3 minutes ago

Russia's Su-30 Intercepted 3 French Military Aircr ..

3 minutes ago

Injured McLean 'devastated' to miss Scots' Euro 20 ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Police set up Eid Al Fitr cannons at 5 locat ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.