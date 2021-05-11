Iran Describes Behavior of US Ships in Hormuz Strait as 'Unprofessional' - IRGC

Iran considers the actions of US ships during a recent encounter in the Strait of Hormuz unprofessional, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Iran considers the actions of US ships during a recent encounter in the Strait of Hormuz unprofessional, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that US coast guard ships made dozens of warning shots due to Iranian vessels' maneuvers in the strait.

"During the patrolling of Iranian territorial waters, the IRGC navy, while keeping distance in compliance with navigation norms, were faced with the unprofessional behavior of seven US ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which included a lifting of a helicopter and firing of pointless, groundless and provocative shots," a statement read, as quoted by Iranian news outlet Sepah News.

The warning from Iranian navy made US ships change their "threatening" behavior, according to the statement.

The IRGC rejected the Pentagon's account of events, describing it as untrue.