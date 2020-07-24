UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Describes Interception Of Plane By US Air Force As 'Playing With Lives' Of People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Iran Describes Interception of Plane by US Air Force as 'Playing With Lives' of People

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US air force was playing with human lives when sending its jet to conduct a dangerous maneuver on an Iranian passenger plane during flight, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

Iran's Mahan Air said its passenger plane was intercepted on Thursday by two US fighter jets when flying above an area in Syria that accommodates US troops while en route from Tehran to Beirut. The US Central Command, in turn, claimed there was only one F-15 jet performing a routine inspection to ensure the safety of the Syrian-based US bases.

"Not only are such actions unlawful and dangerous, but they also amount to playing with lives of innocent people," Mousavi said in a statement, describing the maneuver as "dangerous and provocative."

Tehran's spokesman further claimed that US jets were not keeping safe distance from the Mahan Air plane, as it was claimed by the US Central Command, whose statement Mousavi described as mockery.

With regard to Washington's Syria-related comments, Mousavi emphasized that the US troops had no legitimate right to be present in Syria and their jets similarly had no right to inspect the Syrian air space.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, the incident could be a tool used in the ongoing presidential campaign in the United States.

Mahan Air has said that the interception occurred at a time when passengers were already allowed to unbuckle their seat belts and many of them sustained injuries when the captain had to abruptly lower altitude after receiving an alert warning of a possible collision.

The US military has insisted that the jet conducted the maneuver at a safe distance of some 3,300 feet and in line with international standards after identifying the aircraft as a passenger carrier.

Iran has lodged a complaint about the incident with the International Civil Aviation Organization and requested more detail from the government of Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Washington Alert Tehran Beirut United States From Government

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

Shibli Faraz expresses concern over prolonged dete ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 13 illegal ..

3 minutes ago

Civilised world has rejected Indian narrative on K ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.