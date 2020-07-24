Iran Describes Interception of Plane by US Air Force as 'Playing With Lives' of People

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US air force was playing with human lives when sending its jet to conduct a dangerous maneuver on an Iranian passenger plane during flight, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

Iran's Mahan Air said its passenger plane was intercepted on Thursday by two US fighter jets when flying above an area in Syria that accommodates US troops while en route from Tehran to Beirut. The US Central Command, in turn, claimed there was only one F-15 jet performing a routine inspection to ensure the safety of the Syrian-based US bases.

"Not only are such actions unlawful and dangerous, but they also amount to playing with lives of innocent people," Mousavi said in a statement, describing the maneuver as "dangerous and provocative."

Tehran's spokesman further claimed that US jets were not keeping safe distance from the Mahan Air plane, as it was claimed by the US Central Command, whose statement Mousavi described as mockery.

With regard to Washington's Syria-related comments, Mousavi emphasized that the US troops had no legitimate right to be present in Syria and their jets similarly had no right to inspect the Syrian air space.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, the incident could be a tool used in the ongoing presidential campaign in the United States.

Mahan Air has said that the interception occurred at a time when passengers were already allowed to unbuckle their seat belts and many of them sustained injuries when the captain had to abruptly lower altitude after receiving an alert warning of a possible collision.

The US military has insisted that the jet conducted the maneuver at a safe distance of some 3,300 feet and in line with international standards after identifying the aircraft as a passenger carrier.

Iran has lodged a complaint about the incident with the International Civil Aviation Organization and requested more detail from the government of Syria.