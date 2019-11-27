Iran Detains 8 People With Alleged Links to CIA Amid Unrest in Country - Reports

Iran has detained eight people, allegedly linked to CIA, amid the ongoing anti-government protests in the country, IRIB broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Iran has detained eight people, allegedly linked to CIA , amid the ongoing anti-government protests in the country, IRIB broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence.

"Six people, who participated in protests and acted on orders from foreign intelligence agencies, as well as two people, who gathered information [about the riots] and intended to send it abroad, were detained," the ministry said, as quoted by IRIB.

The mass protests erupted in Iran in early October with demonstrators demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, and an end to corruption.