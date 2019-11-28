UrduPoint.com
Iran Detains 8 People With Alleged Links To CIA Amid Unrest In Country - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Iran has detained eight people, allegedly linked to CIA, amid the ongoing anti-government protests in the country, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence.

"Six people, who participated in protests and acted on orders from foreign intelligence agencies, as well as two people, who gathered information [about the riots] and intended to send it abroad, were detained," the ministry said, as quoted by IRIB.

According to the ministry, the detainees underwent the CIA-financed training in various countries and arrived in Iran as journalists.

The detained people were tasked to prepare thorough reports on the Iranian protests and provide photos from the site, the ministry noted.

The eight people were detained before they had an opportunity to fulfill any of the tasks, Tehran added.

The mass protests erupted in Iran in early October with demonstrators demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, and an end to corruption.

