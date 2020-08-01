UrduPoint.com
Iran Detains Chief Of US-Based Exile Royalist Group On Sabotage Charges - State Media

Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:40 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Iranian intelligence services have detained the leader of a California-based exile group that seeks to overthrow the Islamic republic and restore monarchy, state media reported on Saturday.

The leader of the California-based Tondar group, Jamshid Sharmahd, was reportedly caught on sabotage charges as a result of a complex operation.

Tondar is considered a terrorist group in Iran.

The IRIB broadcaster links Sharmahd to the 2008 bombing of a mosque in the city of Shiraz, which left 14 people killed and over 200 others injured, and other subversive activities meant to overthrow the Islamic republic.

According to the tv channel, the group has plotted several major operations against Iran over the past several years.

