Iran Detains Fourth US National - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Iran has detained a fourth US national, Semafor reported Friday, citing three unnamed sources.

One of the sources, citing senior State Department officials, said the US and Iran had agreed that the fourth detainee would be part of any prisoner exchange between the countries and would not delay any such deal.

The identities of the first three Americans are publicly known - Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz - while Semafor said it was withholding that of the most recent detainee to avoid jeopardizing negotiations over their release.

Semafor reported that the negotiations also involved the issue of Iran's frozen Dollar assets in overseas banks.