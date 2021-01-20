Iran Detects Another Case of UK COVID-19 Variant - Heath Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Iran has recorded another case of the mutated coronavirus strain that was discovered in the United Kingdom last month, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Wednesday.

"Regarding the mutated coronavirus, I can say that after [identification] five cases, there was one more - from our compatriot who returned from the UK," Namaki said on the air of the IRINN tv channel.

Namaki gave orders toward strengthening control over the arrival of all passengers from Europe in the country and conduct repeated tests.