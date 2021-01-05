Iran Detects New SARS-CoV-2 Variant in National Who Returned From UK - Heath Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iran has detected the first case of the novel coronavirus mutated variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom last month in a person who has recently returned from the kingdom, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the first case of the UK strain of the coronavirus has been found in one of our compatriots who has come from the UK," Namaki said live on the IRINN channel, noting that the person had entered Iran with a negative test.

According to the minister, the patient has been hospitalized and feels okay. Their relatives have tested negative for COVID-19.

A new SARS-CoV-2 variant, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was discovered in southeast England in mid-December. Despite many countries, including Iran, having suspended air service with the UK, the new virus variant is said to have spread across Europe and further afield.