Iran Determined to Enhance Ties With Spain in Different Areas - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Iran is interested in promoting relations with Spain in various areas, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.

"We are determined to develop economic, political, cultural and sports relations with Spain, and there are good capacities in the two countries to improve relations," Raisi said while receiving credentials from Madrid's new ambassador to Tehran, Angel Losada Fernandez, as quoted by the presidential website.

The ambassador, on his part, conveyed the greetings of King of Spain Felipe VI to the Iranian president and promised to do his utmost to enhance the relations between the two countries.