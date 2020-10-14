Iran Developed More Advanced Missiles Than Ones It Showcased - Lawmaker

Iran has developed missiles that have not been presented yet, and they are more advanced than previous ones, Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman of the Iranian parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Yes, yes there are missiles more advanced than those we are displaying," Amouei said.

The spokesman also said that Iran is self-sufficient with regard to missiles and the country will "display these weapons," including long-range ballistic missiles, if the United States "wants this."