UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Developed More Advanced Missiles Than Ones It Showcased - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:56 PM

Iran Developed More Advanced Missiles Than Ones It Showcased - Lawmaker

Iran has developed missiles that have not been presented yet, and they are more advanced than previous ones, Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman of the Iranian parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, told Sputnik on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Iran has developed missiles that have not been presented yet, and they are more advanced than previous ones, Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman of the Iranian parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, yes there are missiles more advanced than those we are displaying," Amouei said.

The spokesman also said that Iran is self-sufficient with regard to missiles and the country will "display these weapons," including long-range ballistic missiles, if the United States "wants this."

Related Topics

Iran Parliament United States

Recent Stories

EU business groups urge post-Brexit deal

3 minutes ago

Fourth win for Demare in Giro d'Italia, Almeida ho ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 14 Oct 2020

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyz President's Office Refutes Statements About ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Rebels in Yemen Free 2 American Hostages - ..

4 minutes ago

Nature backs Biden over 'disastrous' Trump for US ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.