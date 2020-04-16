UrduPoint.com
Iran Develops Device To Remotely Detect COVID-19 In 5 Seconds - IRGC Commander

Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:58 PM

Iran has started to manufacture its own devices that can remotely detect individuals tested positive for COVID-19 within five seconds, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has said, adding that no additional tests for patients are required

"This device can detect the virus in a range of 100 meters. This is an operation that is done in five seconds. It has no physical contact with patients, and it does not require a blood test. None of them is required," Salami told the state-run tv broadcasters, adding that it did not threaten to harm people.

The IRGC's chief noted that the accuracy of this device was over 80 percent, saying that it would be further developed to detect all types of viruses.

As of now, Iranian medical researchers have managed to develop a special tool that can recognize the disease in two hours.

On Tuesday, Iran registered less than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since the middle of March, with a noticeable deceleration in new cases as well.

Iran has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 76,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths from the disease. It also became the epicenter of the virus in its region, with most infection clusters in neighboring Middle Eastern countries tracing their first cases back to Iran.

