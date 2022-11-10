MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Iran has developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said on Thursday.

"This new missile will pass all missile defense verification systems, and I don't think there will be technologies capable of resisting it for decades," Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The military official stressed that the new missile is a solution for the destruction of the enemy's anti-missile systems. The development of such weapons represents a big leap in the country's missile production, the commander said.