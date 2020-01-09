(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Tehran has not sought Moscow's help in investigating the causes of the Boeing 737-800 crash, the Russian embassy in Iran told Sputnik on Thursday.

"No, [the Iranian side] did not ask [for our help]," the embassy said, answering the relevant question.

The Boeing 737-800 Ukraine International Airlines flying to Kiev crashed shortly after leaving Tehran Airport on Wednesday morning. All 176 people on board were killed. On Wednesday, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said it did not plan to transfer flight data recorders to Boeing and the United States.