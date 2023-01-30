UrduPoint.com

Iran Did Not Ask Russia For Help In Probing Drone Attacks Yet - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Iran Did Not Ask Russia for Help in Probing Drone Attacks Yet - Russian Foreign Ministry

Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood overnight, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.

"So far, we have not received such appeals through the official channel," Rudenko told reporters.

Commenting on the rescheduled visit of Iran's foreign minister to Russia, the diplomat said that there are no specific dates yet, adding the matter is being discussed.

Following the attack, the Iranian authorities said that one of three mini-drones was successfully shot down by the air defense systems. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Iran Russia Oil Visit Isfahan Same Sunday Media

Recent Stories

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cres ..

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Says Wor ..

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali for payment ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali for payment of compensation to Tanda dam ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Cult ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir condemns suicide ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM seeks report from IGP on Kabirwala incid ..

Punjab CM seeks report from IGP on Kabirwala incident

2 minutes ago
 Growers demand relief package for flood victims

Growers demand relief package for flood victims

2 minutes ago
 CM for ensuring availability of free medicines in ..

CM for ensuring availability of free medicines in emergencies at govt hospitals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.