Iran Did Not Ask Russia for Help in Probing Drone Attacks Yet - Russian Foreign Ministry

Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Iran has not yet appealed to Russia, asking for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facilities in Isfahan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood overnight, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.

"So far, we have not received such appeals through the official channel," Rudenko told reporters.

Commenting on the rescheduled visit of Iran's foreign minister to Russia, the diplomat said that there are no specific dates yet, adding the matter is being discussed.

Following the attack, the Iranian authorities said that one of three mini-drones was successfully shot down by the air defense systems. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran.