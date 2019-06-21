UrduPoint.com
Iran Did Not Shoot Down US P-8 Aircraft With People On Board That Followed Drone - IRGC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:15 PM

Iran did not shoot down a US P-8 patrol aircraft, carrying 35 people on board, which was flying next to the drone, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Iran did not shoot down a US P-8 patrol aircraft, carrying 35 people on board, which was flying next to the drone, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Friday.

"The American drone was accompanied by a P-8 aircraft with 35 people on board. The aircraft also violated our air borders. We could have shot it down, but did not do so, because, having shot down the drone, we warned American terrorist forces," the Tasnim news agency quoted Hajizadeh as saying.

