Iran Diplomat Confirms Iran-Russia-China Naval Drills To Focus On Terrorism, Piracy Fight

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The upcoming Iranian-Russian-Chinese naval exercise in the Indian Ocean will be aimed at practicing steps on terrorism and piracy fight, and also on ensuring regional security, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The trilateral drills, dubbed Marine Security Belt, will be held on Friday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the exercise will improve coordination in the fight against terrorists and pirates, while his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has said that the drills will not be aimed against other nations.

"Peace and stability in the region, and fight against terrorism and maritime piracy will be the aim of the drills," Jalali said.

According to the diplomat, Tehran believes that ensuring security in the area around the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf is important for expanding Iranian-Russian economic cooperation, especially in the context of the prospective transport corridor, set to link Northern Europe and Southeastern Asia, including through connecting railroads of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

