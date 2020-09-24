Iran Discussing COVID Vaccines With Russia, China, But US Sanctions Remain Problem - Zarif

Tehran is in talks with Russia and China on their coronavirus vaccines, but US sanctions remain an obstacle, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Tehran is in talks with Russia and China on their coronavirus vaccines, but US sanctions remain an obstacle, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

US restrictions hinder financial transactions that are needed to buy medical supplies, Zarif said.

"Russia and China are close partners to us, and our health officials are negotiating with Russian and Chinese friends who have produced a vaccine [from the infection] and, with God's help, we will move ahead. Of course, US sanctions have always been an obstacle in connection with the matter," Zarif said.