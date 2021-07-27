UrduPoint.com
Iran Dismantles Mossad Agents At Western Border - Intelligence Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:54 PM

Iran Dismantles Mossad Agents at Western Border - Intelligence Director

Iranian intelligence service claimed on Tuesday to have disbanded a group of Israeli spy agency Mossad operatives in western Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Iranian intelligence service claimed on Tuesday to have disbanded a group of Israeli spy agency Mossad operatives in western Iran.

"A network of agents of the Zionist regime (Mossad) has been dismantled and captured along with a large shipment of weapons and ammunition after arriving at the western border posts of the country," the director-general of the Intelligence Ministry for Counter-Espionage Operation said as quoted by Iran's Fars news Agency.

The seized pistols, grenades, guns and rifles were meant to be used in riots and assassination operations.

The official added that Mossad intended to carry out acts of sabotage to thwart the recent presidential campaign in Iran.

Iran has had years-long tensions with Israel, with no diplomatic relations for forty years. Tehran has been supporting militant movements, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, which are at loggerheads with Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has been promoting sanctions against Tehran connected to Iran's controversial nuclear program.

