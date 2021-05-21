UrduPoint.com
Iran Dismisses Canada Court Ruling On Downed Airliner

Fri 21st May 2021

Iran on Friday dismissed as baseless a Canadian court ruling it had deliberately shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, saying the court did not have the authority to issue a verdict

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Iran on Friday dismissed as baseless a Canadian court ruling it had deliberately shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, saying the court did not have the authority to issue a verdict.

The Superior Court of Justice of Ontario had on Thursday ruled that two missile strikes on the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020 "were intentional" and "an act of terrorism".

All 176 people aboard were killed, including 55 Canadian nationals and 30 permanent residents, with the Islamic republic admitting three days later that its forces had shot down the Kiev-bound plane "by mistake".

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the verdict was "without any basis and objective evidence and reasons".

The court "has no authority to address this air incident" since it was outside its territory and jurisdiction, he said.

Khatibzadeh also accused the Canadian government of "exploiting the sorrows" of victims' families and alleged the court judge had followed "political orders".

The Canadian legal action seeking Can$1.5 billion (US$1.25 billion) was brought by four people who lost family members in the disaster.

