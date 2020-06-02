UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Dismisses Claims Scientist Released From US Jail Under Prisoner Swap With Washington

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:32 PM

Iran Dismisses Claims Scientist Released From US Jail Under Prisoner Swap With Washington

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, on Tuesday rejected speculations that jailed Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari was released and deported from the US to Iran within the framework of a prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, on Tuesday rejected speculations that jailed Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari was released and deported from the US to Iran within the framework of a prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran.

"Speculations about exchanging Asgari for another person are not true-to-fact, his release was based on being exonerated," Mousavi said, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting network.

Asgari was indicted in 2016 for allegedly stealing US trade secrets and thus breaching the US sanctions against Iran. The charges against him were dropped in November and he had been awaiting deportation since then.

Both Tehran ans Washington have called for a release of prisoners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly, Iran said in May it was ready for talks on an unconditional prisoner swap with the US.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Tehran May November 2016 From

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

36 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

36 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

2 hours ago

Gazprom Appeals Stockholm Arbitration's Decision o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.