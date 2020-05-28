Iran dismisses 'desperate' US move to end nuclear waivers

Tehran on Thursday dismissed the impact of what it called Washington's "desperate attempt" to end sanction waivers for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Tehran on Thursday dismissed the impact of what it called Washington's "desperate attempt" to end sanction waivers for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord.

The United States had made the move in a bid "to distract public opinion from its continued defeats at the hands of Iran," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

"Ending waivers for nuclear cooperation with Iran... has effectively no impact on Iran's continued work" on what the Islamic republic insists is a purely civilian nuclear energy programme, Kamalvandi said in a statement published on the agency's website.