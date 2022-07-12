Iran Dismisses US Allegations About Possible Transfer of Homegrown Drones to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday dismissed US allegations about a possible transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan accused Iran of allegedly planning to provide Russia with numerous drones, without specifying the source of such information or providing evidence.

"The history of cooperation between Russia and Iran in the field of a number of modern technologies dates back to the pre-war period in Ukraine, and there was no specific development on cooperation in this area recently," Kanaani said.

The spokesman noted that Iran's position on the Ukrainian crisis is quite clear and has been repeatedly stated. He added, "for years, the US and Europe have been turning occupying and aggressor countries, including in Western Asia, into their deadly weapons warehouse."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.