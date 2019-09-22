UrduPoint.com
Iran Displays Khorramshahr Ballistic Missile With New Warhead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The Iranian military displayed its Khorramshahr long-range ballistic missile with a new warhead at a parade dedicated to the anniversary of the beginning of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, media reported on Sunday.

The Iranian military also showcased domestic air defense system Bavar-373 and missile defense system Khordad-15 as well as 18 other ballistic missiles, the Fars news agency reported.

Iran's missile program has been receiving considerable international attention for many years. The United States and a range of its allies view it as a violation of UN Security Council's 2231 resolution that recommends Tehran refrain from creating long-range ballistic missiles, as their development heavily relies on the nuclear weapons program banned under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

